Social media plays major role during Harvey

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, as rounds of heavy rain are expected across Southeast LA and coastal MS. Harvey will cross the Texas-Louisiana state line Tuesday night as it makes its second landfall.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.more>>
Danny Garbarino’s son lives in Houston and he says he’s been getting constant updates from him about what’s going on.more>>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.more>>
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.more>>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...more>>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.more>>
