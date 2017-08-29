LSU-BYU ticket sales begin Wednesday morning

It's the time of year Sean Payton doesn't necessarily like. He knows that by week's end he'll have to make tough decisions and cut several players.more>>
It's the time of year Sean Payton doesn't necessarily like. He knows that by week's end he'll have to make tough decisions and cut several players.more>>
Tickets for Saturday's LSU-BYU contest in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be available at a variety of price ranges starting Wednesday. All tickets purchased for the original game in Houston can only be refunded, they can not transferred directly. Pre-sales, which include purchases made through each school, begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. while the general public will gain access to tickets later that day at 4 p.m. through ticketmaster.com at prices ranging from $40-215 each. Parking wil...more>>
Tickets for Saturday's LSU-BYU contest in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be available at a variety of price ranges starting Wednesday. All tickets purchased for the original game in Houston can only be refunded, they can not transferred directly. Pre-sales, which include purchases made through each school, begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. while the general public will gain access to tickets later that day at 4 p.m. through ticketmaster.com at prices ranging from $40-215 each. Parking wil...more>>
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.more>>
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.more>>
Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.more>>
Les Miles was fired from his job as LSU head coach at the end of September 2016 and it's taken him almost a full year to find a new gig but Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that the 63-year-old will be part of their college football coverage this season.more>>