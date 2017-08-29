LSU-BYU ticket sales begin Wednesday morning - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU-BYU ticket sales begin Wednesday morning

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Tickets for Saturday's LSU-BYU contest in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be available at a variety of price ranges starting Wednesday. All tickets purchased for the original game in Houston can only be refunded, they can not transferred directly.

Pre-sales, which include purchases made through each school, begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. while the general public will gain access to tickets later that day at 4 p.m. through ticketmaster.com at prices ranging from $40-215 each. Parking will be available Saturday for $40 per space.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m., two nights after the Saints cap off their preseason in the Superdome against the Baltimore Ravens.

