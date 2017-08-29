Kenner man arrested for raping woman, beating her young children

A Kenner man was arrested Monday on charges that include second-degree rape and cruelty to juveniles.

On Sunday, the Kenner Police Department received a call from an individual who reported that a 25-year-old female victim and her two children, ages 2 and 4, had been beaten by the victim’s boyfriend.

Officers responded to the complaint, and learned that the victim and her children lived with 19-year-old Juan Malonado-Chipel. Both children were found to have been beaten with a charging cord that left visible injuries. Police said Malondao-Chipel had also grabbed the victim around her neck and pushed her against a door several times, when the female victim objected to his treatment of her children.

The female victim’s cell phone was also smashed to prevent her from leaving and reporting the incident. In addition, Malonado-Chipel allegedly used threats of physical harm to the female and her children to force he to have sex with him.

Juan Malonado-Chipel was later located and arrested by Kenner Police Officers. He was interviewed by Kenner Police Detective Peter Foltz and Officer Gabriel Marquez-Castro. During the interview, police said Malonado-Chipel admitted to striking the female victim and her children with a charging cord, in addition, Juan Malonado-Chipel admitted to engaging in “rough sex” with the female victim, which he said could have been misconstrued by her as rape.

Juan Malonado-Chipel was booked with second-degree rape (2-counts), cruelty to juveniles (2-counts), false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery. In addition, he is being held on an immigration detainer.

At the time of this press release, Juan Malonado-Chipel remains in custody, no bond has been set. All victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this incident to call Kenner Police Detective Peter Foltz at (504) 712-2253 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

