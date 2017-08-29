Saints local product Arthur Maulet needs big preseason finale

It's the time of year Sean Payton doesn't necessarily like. He knows that by week's end he'll have to make tough decisions and cut several players. These are players that he knows can play but the team just doesn't have enough room to keep.

"There is a lot invested out here with these guys," Payton said. "Every one of them has been through the offseason program for the most part, every one of them has been lifting, running and every one of them has been at all the practices and so there is that sense of urgency, obviously on their part. I would say that pressure on our part to get it right, to get the right 53."

Rookie undrafted cornerback and Bonnabel high product Arthur Maulet wants to land in that number but that's no guarantee. His status heading into Thursday's preseason finale against Baltimore is firmly on the bubble meaning Maulet must play well to stick around.

"I missed a lot of time that week it kind of put a lot of pressure on me. So, this is a big game. It will determine if I make the team or not or I don't. So, it's a big game for me," Maulet said.

His approach to the game will be pretty simple.

"Try to be perfect and then have unwavering effort and run to the ball and try to cause a turnover get the ball back to the offense," Maulet explained.

The good news is Maulet will have plenty of chances to showcase himself against the Ravens.

"He's learning a lot," Payton said. "I think his natural position is inside in the nickel. He'll get a lot of work this game Thursday night."

If it goes well perhaps Maulet can begin his pro career in the same place he ended his prep one.

