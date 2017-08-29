Some streets in the River Parishes look like lakes

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.more>>
A Kenner man was arrested Monday on charges that include second-degree rape and cruelty to juveniles.more>>
School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.more>>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.more>>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.more>>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.more>>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.more>>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.more>>
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.more>>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.more>>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.more>>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.more>>
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.more>>
