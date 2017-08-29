Some streets in the River Parishes look like lakes

Some residents in the River Parishes walked outside and saw their streets looking like mini lakes Tuesday.

On Homewood Court, more than ankle-deep water filled the street after heavy downpours due to the storm named Harvey.

Michael Cook used his four-wheeler to shuttle people out of the neighborhood to a nearby store so their vehicles would not be damaged.

"Too much water," Cook said. "We can't control it. We have got a whole lot back there. We are getting people out of the houses back there, and we're doing a pretty good job."

Others were more frustrated.

"It's ridiculous. I really feel like something could be done about this - something should be done about it. What's the problem, what's the hold up? " said Harry Williams.

St. John Parish officials said work is underway to reduce flooding in flood prone-areas.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.



