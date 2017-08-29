Nicholls eager to get off to fast start Thursday against McNeese - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Nicholls eager to get off to fast start Thursday against McNeese State

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Nicholls football almost got 2016 off to a historic upset, taking then-ninth-ranked Georgia to the wire before ultimately falling in Athens, 26-24. Heading into 2017, the Colonels' opener is against a fellow FCS opponent and, in fact, a conference opponent from Louisiana in McNeese State.

Coach Tim Rebowe has used Thursday's opener as motivation all offseason. "You can go through all the lifting in the weights and running in the summer but when you get into fall camp, and put the pads on," he told FOX 8's Juan Kincaid during an in-studio interview. "They know we were close in a lot of games to turning things around and these guys are just chomping at the bit to get after it."

The Colonels are picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference heading into Rebowe's third season. Kickoff Thursday at Guidry Stadium is set for 7 PM. FOX 8 will show highlights that night.

