Harvey makes landfall again, some rain bands will push through

Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall just west of Cameron, La., according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening. A wind advisory is also in effect through this evening.

Rain bands will move across the area from time to time with a few downpours or strong storms. However, between these bands, there will be many breaks and dry hours as drier air has already moved into southeast Louisiana. Expect breezy conditions and highs in the mid-80s.

By the end of the week and the weekend, the storm will be through the area and typical late summer conditions with spotty storms and highs back to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico once again as there is some evidence a new low pressure may form in the western Gulf of Mexico and increase the chances for heavy rain once again.

Harvey came ashore with flooding rains and is dousing extreme southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

At 4 a.m. the center of Harvey was about five miles west of Cameron, La. and about 30 miles east-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

The system is moving toward the north-northeast at 7 mph with maximum sustain winds of 45 mph.

Watches and warnings

A storm surge warning is in effect for Holly Beach, La. to Morgan City, La.

A storm surge watch is in effect for east of High Island, Texas to the west of Holly Beach, La.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for east of High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, La.

