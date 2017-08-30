Remembering Katrina, New Orleans looks to help Houston

Outpouring of support for flood victims from those who went through Katrina.(Source:WVUE FOX 8 NEWS.)

This week marks 12 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana.

Many are being reminded of that storm as they see the damage Harvey is doing and want to help victims.

While New Orleans is not completely free from Harvey just yet, there will be some spotty showers lasting for a few minutes instead on Wednesday.

Dozens of organizations are opening their wallets and volunteering their time to help the victims of Harvey.

The Cajun Navy has been in Houston this week bringing supplies and performing rescues with their boats

Locally, Second Harvest Food Bank is collecting food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies on top of the hundreds of disaster relief kits that have already sent.

The Red Cross is also training and sending disaster assessment responders today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their office on Canal Street.

The Slidell Police Department is working with the St. Tammany Humane Society to collect and send pet food to animal shelters in Texas.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is also helping to shelter and transport lost or abandoned animals and seeking volunteers and donations to assist in their efforts.

School buses and cars are leaving the neutral ground around the city, a big change from Tuesday when everything shut down.

