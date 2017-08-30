Local First Traffic: I-10 west closed near the Texas state line - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: I-10 west closed near the Texas state line

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey has closed Interstate 10 west in western Louisiana.

It is closed at a t mile-marker four before the Louisiana/Texas state line.

An alternate route of I-49 North to I-20 West is advised.

