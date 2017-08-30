NOPD searching for runaway 16-year-old girl

New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a runaway girl reported.

At about 11 p.m. on August 28, the person who reported the girl as missing told police that while at a home in the 7500 block of Endeavor Court, she was told by her young child that Byirelle Hebert, 16, was leaving the home with a bag.

She told police when she went outside to find Hebert, she was gone.

Hebert, described as a habitual runaway, is a black female standing about five feet one inch tall, weighing about 170 pounds with long black braids.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Byirelle Hebert is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

