Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, but there is no immediate threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of the storm is located about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma is moving west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

