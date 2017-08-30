PHOTOS: Women steal baby clothing from New Orleans area mall, officers say

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for these three women. (Source: JPSO)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said three females entered a clothing store Monday in the Oakwood Mall in Gretna and allegedly stole baby clothing.

They each concealed the stolen goods in purses, and exited the store, the JPSO said.

When a loss prevention officer approached them, the female in the black dress sprayed the loss prevention officer with pepper spray.

The female in the black dress has a large tattoo on her left arm above her elbow.

The three women fled in a black Nissan car. If anyone recognizes the females, please contact Detective Ray Gorman at 504-875-3334.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.