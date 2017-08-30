The Saints game will not be canceled because of Harvey, spokesman says

The Mecedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans/FILE (FOX 8)

A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokersperson.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday that the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens might be canceled or moved because of Tropical Storm Harvey: “There are now discussions about whether to play Thursday night's Ravens-Saints game in New Orleans due to Harvey, per a league source.”

There are now discussions about whether to play Thursday night's Ravens-Saints game in New Orleans due to Harvey, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

However, less than an hour after Schefter's tweet, Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said the game is still on.

Saints vs Ravens is on as scheduled Thursday night @MBSuperdome at 7 pm — Greg Bensel (@GregBensel) August 30, 2017

A league source also told FOX 8 Sports that the team has not heard about canceling or moving the game as of Wednesday morning.

Saturday, the Superdome is scheduled to host the LSU season opening game against BYU, which was moved from Houston because of Harvey.

The NFL did announce on Wednesday they are canceling the Houston Texans game against the Dallas Cowboys.

