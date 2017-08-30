Traffic stop leads to weapons, drug charges

One man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a Broadmoor traffic stop.

Rene Washington, 24, was pulled over Tuesday in the 3200 block of Milan Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just after 4:30 p.m. pulled Washington over and found marijuana, a digital scale, cash, and a fully loaded handgun in his possession.

Washington was arrested and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics.

