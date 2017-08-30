Traffic stop leads to weapons, drug charges

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.more>>
The news conference is expected to start around 12:30 p.m.more>>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.more>>
One man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a Broadmoor traffic stop.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.more>>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.more>>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.more>>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.more>>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.more>>
