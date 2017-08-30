David: Late Summer weather making a return

Harvey is continuing to move north and farther away from our area. Winds will gradually subside on Thursday. There could still be some brief passing downpours into tomorrow but by and large, the major impacts from the storm are passing by Southeast Louisiana.

A mostly dry forecast is in store for Friday and most of the weekend. Rain chances look to be fairly low. Temperatures will return to around 90 degrees.

We will be monitoring the Gulf of Mexico next week for another area of low pressure that could form south of Texas. There is a lot of anxiety surrounding this due to the catastrophic flooding event from Harvey in Texas and Southwest Louisiana. It is too early to tell what impacts, if any, we might see from that developing system next week. However, it seems likely that our chances for storms will be on the increase by Monday and beyond.

