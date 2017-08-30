Hurricane Harvey relief blood drive set for Sept. 6

The Blood Center in New Orleans is hosting a blood drive to help the south Texas blood centers.

All healthy individuals 17 and older (16 with parental consent) are encouraged to come out and donate blood to support our neighbors to the west.

The blood drive will be Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bloodmobile will be set up in front on Warren Easton High School located at 3019 Canal Street.

All donors will receive a t-shirt and a free express admission ticket to The Mortuary Haunted House.

Be sure to eat before you donate and remember to bring your identification.

