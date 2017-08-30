Traveling with kids this Labor Day? Here are some tips to make life easier

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
A man who allegedly harassed a Thibodaux family by ringing the doorbell and then standing motionless on their porch has been ordered to appear in court, according to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.more>>
A man who allegedly harassed a Thibodaux family by ringing the doorbell and then standing motionless on their porch has been ordered to appear in court, according to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.more>>
As we approach Labor Day weekend you and your family may be squeezing in your last vacation. Whether you take plane, train or automobile, traveling with kids requires extra preparation.more>>
As we approach Labor Day weekend you and your family may be squeezing in your last vacation. Whether you take plane, train or automobile, traveling with kids requires extra preparation.more>>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.more>>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.more>>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.more>>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.more>>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.more>>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.more>>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.more>>