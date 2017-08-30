STRANGE: Motionless man accused of repeatedly harassing Thibodaux family

A man who allegedly harassed a Thibodaux family by ringing the doorbell and then standing motionless on their porch has been ordered to appear in court, according to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.

Ruiyang Zou, 23, of Elmwood Drive in Thibodaux, was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass.

Police said on Aug. 28 just after 6 p.m., Zou rang the doorbell of homeowners on Union Drive and stood motionlessly at the door. As the male property owner approached the door to confront Zou, Zou walked away from the door and stood motionless at the edge of the driveway.

Zou has done similar things on several occasions, according to the property owners.

Police made contact with Zou at his home on Elmwood, but he refused to communicate with officers.

Because Zou had previously been advised not to return to the property on Union Drive, he was issued a summons to appear in court.

