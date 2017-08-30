Myrtle Grove flooding or inundated Highway 23? Plaquemines deals with balancing act

It is an unintended consequence of Hurricane Harvey, still it will cost drivers far beyond the heart-wrenching destruction airs being shown around the clock on television.more>>
The body of a NOFD Firefighter killed by a stray bullet in Memphis over the weekend returned home to New Orleans Wednesday morning.more>>
School officials announced that several area schools will be closed on Tuesday, due to the threat of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Harvey.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
The Myrtle Grove community in Plaquemines Parish was flooded Wednesday as a strong south wind from Harvey pushed water into the neighborhood. It's a balancing act that goes on during every tropical event, and it's something that Parish President Amos Cormier says needs to be fixed.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.more>>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.more>>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.more>>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.more>>
