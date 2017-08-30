Body of NOFD firefighter killed in Memphis returns home

The body of a NOFD Firefighter killed by a stray bullet in Memphis over the weekend returned home to New Orleans Wednesday morning.

Fellow firefighters gathered at Boyd Funeral Home in Gentilly to receive the body of 37-year-old Gregory Howard Sr., saluting as his casket was carried inside.

Howard was killed last Saturday outside of a Memphis nightclub.

Firefighters today stood at attention as his body was carried into the funeral home after a procession from Louis Armstrong Airport.

The husband and father of two had been in Memphis participating in a basketball tournament for first responders and law enforcement.

Memphis Police say early Saturday morning, a shootout happened outside of the Mynt Lounge after a group of patrons inside were kicked out. Police say at least two shooters fired into the crowd, one of the bullets hitting Howard.

Police are now looking for two gunmen.

NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell was at the funeral home consoling Howard’s family as his body was taken inside. He calls Howard’s death senseless and says he was an innocent bystander. He also says today is incredibly tough for the department.

“Losing someone in this manner just makes it that much tougher. And then someone so young and having two young children, it’s just such a tragic set of circumstances,” says McConnell.

Chief McConnell urges anyone who may know anything about the shooting in Memphis to call police in order to bring a small amount of justice to Howard’s family.

McConnell says Howard was the type of man everyone loved working with.

Howard’s family has not yet finalized his funeral arrangements.

