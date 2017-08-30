Fatal stabbing suspect arrested

The mission of the Cajun Navy shifted Wednesday toward the Louisiana line due to changing conditions caused by Harvey.more>>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.more>>
The man accused of stabbing two people, killing one, at a McDonald's restaurant downtown has been arrested.more>>
It is an unintended consequence of Hurricane Harvey, still it will cost drivers far beyond the heart-wrenching destruction airs being shown around the clock on television.more>>
The body of a NOFD Firefighter killed by a stray bullet in Memphis over the weekend returned home to New Orleans Wednesday morning.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.more>>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.more>>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.more>>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.more>>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.more>>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.more>>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.more>>
