Fatal stabbing suspect arrested

The man accused of stabbing two people, killing one, at a McDonald's restaurant downtown has been arrested.

Officers with the NOPD Homicide Unit identified and arrested Danny Jackson.

They say on Saturday, August 26, Jackson stabbed two men, killing one of them.

Police say they were called to a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of Canal Street. They found one victim who suffered from stab wounds to the face and chest. He was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. The Orleans Parish Coroner identified the victim as Tavis Robertson, 18.

A second victim was also on scene. Police say he suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Jackson is in custody and will be booked shortly.

