Water rises along Mandeville lakefront

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Harvey sends water from Lake Pontchartrain crashing into Mandeville.

There was enough water on Lakeshore Drive August 30 to force that street's closure near Jackson Avenue. The water goes as far as one block into the neighborhood along the lakefront.

There are no reports of damage.

