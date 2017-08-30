Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.more>>
The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues.more>>
National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues.more>>
The mission of the Cajun Navy shifted Wednesday toward the Louisiana line due to changing conditions caused by Harvey.more>>
The mission of the Cajun Navy shifted Wednesday toward the Louisiana line due to changing conditions caused by Harvey.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.more>>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.more>>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.more>>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.more>>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.more>>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.more>>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.more>>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.more>>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.more>>