CEO says Harvey floodwaters could cause chemical plant explosion

The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues.more>>
The mission of the Cajun Navy shifted Wednesday toward the Louisiana line due to changing conditions caused by Harvey.more>>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.more>>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.more>>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.more>>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.more>>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.more>>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.more>>
