Tulane trying to start 2017 on a winning note against Grambling

Last season, Willie Fritz was subjected to something he's really not used to, losing. For the first time in 11 years as a head coach, Fritz experienced a season of more defeats than wins. 20 years in-charge of a program, Fritz has yet to produce back-to-back losing seasons. Avoiding another below .500 record in year 21 will be tough, but Fritz isn't focused on the long haul, just week 1.

"You know I really don't talk about that. We just focus on the process every single day," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz. "Get a little better, each and every day. We certainly expect to win, there's no doubt about that. That's what we prepare to do every week, is win. I tell them we're coaching them to win, they need to practice to win as well. The guys have really embraced that."

Perception is FCS schools, Division 1-AA programs, are rent-a-wins. With Grambling, that's not the case. They suffered only one loss in 2016.

"You know I was in the FCS for four years at Sam Houston State. We felt we could compete with most Division 1 schools in the country. This is a top-flight 1-AA program. 12-1 (last season), up 21-3 in the second quarter against Arizona, quarterback got hurt. We know this is going to be a tremendous challenge for us," said Fritz.

Tulane needs this win against Grambling in the worst way. Because after this weekend they hit the road to face Navy and Oklahoma, two Division 1 powers.



