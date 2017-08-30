Locals rescue Harvey flood victims, rally around relief efforts

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Two Metairie men who rescued people off of roofs and from homes surrounded by water in the Houston area said they never anticipated the scope of Harvey's destruction when they answered the call for help.
The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.
National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.
