Harvey is moving away, a drier weekend ahead

Harvey is continuing to move north and farther away from the area.

A mix of sun and showers will be around Thursday with the flood threat greatly diminished. It will be breezy again, but as the winds gradually turn westward, coastal flooding issues should subside by Thursday night.

Friday and most of the weekend will be mainly dry. High temperatures will return to near normal at about 90 degrees.

Eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico next week as another area of low pressure that could form south of Texas.

Tropical Storm Irma is nearing hurricane strength.

At 5 a.m., the storm was located about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 70 mph with higher gusts.

Irma is moving to the west at 12 mph. A west-northwestward

motion is expected Thursday, followed by a generally westward motion on Friday.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Irma is likely to become a hurricane later Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.