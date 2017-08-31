Harvey pushes water into the Mandeville lakefront - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Harvey pushes water into the Mandeville lakefront

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Don'z on the Lake (Source: Allen Henry / FOX 8 Photo) Don'z on the Lake (Source: Allen Henry / FOX 8 Photo)
MANDEVILLE, LA (WVUE) -

Even though the threat from Harvey has receded, water levels remain high in some areas.

Crashing waves from Lake Pontchartrain has pushed water into the streets of Mandeville.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, several businesses near the lakefront closed by mid- afternoon yesterday.

There was enough water on Lakeshore Drive to force that a closure near Jackson Avenue.

Water went at least a block into the neighborhood along the lakefront.

This isn’t the first time the lake has filled the streets. Just a few months ago, Tropical Storm Cindy caused similar flooding.

City officials have discussed raising the seawall along the lake or even installing some pumping stations.

There have been no reports of any damage.

