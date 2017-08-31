Harvey pushes water into the Mandeville lakefront

Even though the threat from Harvey has receded, water levels remain high in some areas.

Crashing waves from Lake Pontchartrain has pushed water into the streets of Mandeville.

If being smacked in the face with water from Lake Pontchartrain doesn’t wake you up, I don’t know what will. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/lf9yhohpt3 — Allen Henry (@AllenHenry) August 31, 2017

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, several businesses near the lakefront closed by mid- afternoon yesterday.

There was enough water on Lakeshore Drive to force that a closure near Jackson Avenue.

Water went at least a block into the neighborhood along the lakefront.

This isn’t the first time the lake has filled the streets. Just a few months ago, Tropical Storm Cindy caused similar flooding.

City officials have discussed raising the seawall along the lake or even installing some pumping stations.

There have been no reports of any damage.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.