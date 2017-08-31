Harvey pushes water into the Mandeville lakefront

Even though the threat from Harvey has receded, water levels remain high in some areas.more>>
Even though the threat from Harvey has receded, water levels remain high in some areas.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
A mix of sun and showers will be around Thursday with the flood threat greatly diminished.more>>
A mix of sun and showers will be around Thursday with the flood threat greatly diminished.more>>
Two Metairie men who rescued people off of roofs and from homes surrounded by water in the Houston area said they never anticipated the scope of Harvey's destruction when they answered the call for help.more>>
Two Metairie men who rescued people off of roofs and from homes surrounded by water in the Houston area said they never anticipated the scope of Harvey's destruction when they answered the call for help.more>>
The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.more>>
The CEO of a chemical plant northeast of Houston says it could explode and cause an intense fire.more>>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.more>>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.more>>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.more>>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.more>>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.more>>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.more>>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.more>>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.more>>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.more>>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>