BYU trip to New Orleans provides unexpected homecoming for Matt Bushman

When it was announced Monday that LSU and BYU's season-opening clash originally scheduled to be played in Houston would be moved to the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, several Tigers from the area expressed their excitement at the unique opportunity but they're not alone in relishing the chance to play in front of friends and family.

Brigham Young tight end (and outfielder in baseball) Matt Bushman was just nine years old when Hurricane Katrina forced him and his family to leave the Crescent City, according to KSL, which covers the Cougars on a regular basis.

Bushman made his debut last week against Portland State and had three catches for a team-high 56 yards. While he was always a BYU fan growing up due to multiple family ties, he admits to cheering for the Tigers “Growing up, we were always BYU fans, but being from New Orleans, we cheered on LSU also,” Bushman said. “We’re going to have friends and family watching me on both sides of the spectrum."

Prior to serving a mission in Chile, Bushman graduated from Sabino High School in Tucson, Arizona.

