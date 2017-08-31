Local First Traffic: Two lanes reopen on the eastbound Twin Span - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Two lanes reopen on the eastbound Twin Span

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
Two lanes have reopened on the eastbound Twin Span after an accident closed that side of the bridge.

Delays are heavy for two miles and building.

Drivers can continue to use Highway 90 as an alternate route to Slidell.

