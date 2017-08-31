French magazine cover depicts Harvey victims as Nazis

The French satirical magazine "Charlie Hebdo," no stranger to controversy, is getting hammered by Americans from both the left and right for its depiction of Hurricane Harvey victims on the most recent cover.

The cover in French -- says “God exists ... he drowned all the Neo-Nazis of Texas.”

The drawing on the cover shows swastika flags partially submerged in flood water with six hands raised out the water in a Nazi salute.

The implication of the drawing is that many of Harvey’s victims are Nazis.

Liberal and Conservative Americans have condemned it, calling it “disgusting.”

The magazine is known for its controversial covers that skewer targets of all political stripes.

The magazine was also the target of two terror attacks, one in 2011 and the other in 2015.

There was an international outpouring of support after those attacks.

