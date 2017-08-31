French magazine cover depicts Harvey victims as Nazis

Drier air will maintain itself for the first part of the weekend. It will be mostly dry Friday into Saturday with only a stray shower possible.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Both the left and right are outraged at the depiction of Hurricane Harvey victims.more>>
Drivers will need to avoid I-10 right now heading toward Slidell.more>>
A mix of sun and showers will be around Thursday with the flood threat greatly diminished.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.more>>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.more>>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.more>>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.more>>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.more>>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.more>>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.more>>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.more>>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>
