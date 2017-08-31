John Curtis takes top spot in Big 8 preseason rankings

The FOX 8 Big 8 rankings are the top schools in the area, all classifications. This is our preseason edition, and it's littered with teams who have one goal every year, Dome or bust.

1) John Curtis

The 26-time state champion Patriots are looking for their first state title since 2013. Collin Guggenheim gives Curtis a solid starter at the QB spot. We'll find out early how good Curtis is, they face Landry-Walker (Defending Class 5A champion) tonight.

2) Rummel

Chandler Fields to Ja'Marr Chase will be a lethal QB-WR combo in 2017, expect big numbers. If the defense holds their own for the Raiders, this squad will be dangerous.

3) Landry-Walker

Do everything quarterback Keytaon Thompson is off to Mississippi State, but the Algiers school is still loaded on offense. Devonta Jason will shine at receiver, and on defense Corione Harris will wreak havoc in the secondary.

4) Destrehan

Last year the Wildcats had an impressive team, but they ran into a red-hot Landry-Walker in the semi-finals. With J.R. Blood running the controls, expect another run for a title.

5) McDonogh 35

The Roneagles sport a vast array of talent on both sides of the ball, including wide receiver Lawrence Keyes III. Wayne Reese enters his 16th season as head coach, still looking for that first state title with the Roneagles.

6) Karr

The defending Class 4A state champions lost a ton of talent off their 2016 team. Luckily for the Cougars, they reload fast on the Algiers campus. Interested to see how they perform against St. Paul's on the road Friday night.

7) John Ehret

The loss of head coach Corey Lambert right before the season starts doesn't bode well for the Patriots. Quarterback Travis Mumphrey, Jr. is very talented , maybe he can right the ship for embattled Ehret.

8) De La Salle

The Cavaliers have yet to win a state title in football. Last year was their best squad in school history, but they fell short in the semi-finals to Parkview Baptist. DLS possesses another blockbuster roster, so that first title could be coming soon on 5300 St. Charles Avenue.

