John Curtis takes top spot in Big 8 preseason rankings

The FOX 8 Big 8 rankings are the top schools in the area, all classifications. This our preseason edition, and it's littered with teams who have one goal every year, Dome or bust. 1) John Curtis The 26-time state champion Patriots are looking for their first state title since 2013. Collin Guggenheim gives Curtis a solid starter at the QB spot. We'll find out early how good Curtis is, they face Landry-Walker (Defending Class 5A champion) tonight. 2) Rummel Chandler F...more>>
The FOX 8 Big 8 rankings are the top schools in the area, all classifications. This our preseason edition, and it's littered with teams who have one goal every year, Dome or bust. 1) John Curtis The 26-time state champion Patriots are looking for their first state title since 2013. Collin Guggenheim gives Curtis a solid starter at the QB spot. We'll find out early how good Curtis is, they face Landry-Walker (Defending Class 5A champion) tonight. 2) Rummel Chandler F...more>>
Bushman gets a chance to play in front of family and friends this weekend.more>>
Bushman gets a chance to play in front of family and friends this weekend.more>>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.more>>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a spokersperson with the team.more>>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.more>>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.more>>