Dry weather for the weekend

Drier air will maintain itself for the first part of the weekend. It will be mostly dry Friday into Saturday with only a stray shower possible. Gulf moisture will slowly increase Sunday into Monday with a few storms possible.

An interesting set up for the middle of next week as low pressure tries to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, an early Fall cold front will make its way into the region by Wednesday. Whether or not the Gulf low develops, it will still mean a good chance for rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now all indications are that our first cold front will arrive by Thursday morning bringing lower humidity and temperatures.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.