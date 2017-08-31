Dry weather for the weekend

Drier air will maintain itself for the first part of the weekend. It will be mostly dry Friday into Saturday with only a stray shower possible. Gulf moisture will slowly increase Sunday into Monday with a few storms possible.
An interesting set up for the middle of next week as low pressure tries to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time, an early Fall cold front will make its way into the region by Wednesday. Whether or not the Gulf low develops, it will still mean a good chance for rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Right now all indications are that our first cold front will arrive by Thursday morning bringing lower humidity and temperatures.
