Man arrested on Canal st, guns and drugs found in his car

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

NOPD officers arrest 18-year-old Shaun Phillips on several weapons and drug charges.

According to a police press release, it happened about 11:00 p.m. last night. Police say officers actively patrolling the area, spotted a 2008 Nissan Sentra parked in the 800 block of Canal street, with what officers say was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

When the driver later identified as Phillips, got out of the car to pay the parking meter, NOPD officers approached him. He agreed to let them search his car where officers found revealed two firearms – a sawed-off shotgun with live ammunition, as well as a .22 caliber rifle with live ammunition – and a plastic box containing an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Phillips for marijuana possession and illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of illegal narcotics.

