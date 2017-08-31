SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE TOUR 2017

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
Beginning Monday, September 11, 2017 individuals go to the FOX 8 website, www.fox8live.com and click on the contest page. Click the contest link and fill out the form. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WVUE-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WVUE-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, including but not limited to the entrant’s contact information, email address, and all information contained in the entrant’s social media profile, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WVUE-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).
Four (4) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to So You Think You Can Dance Tour at the Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA on November 5, 2017. ARV (Approximate Retail Value): $238.00 (two hundred thirty-eight dollars).
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to So You Think You Can Dance Tour, plus a special Meet and Greet with the performers, at the Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA on November 5, 2017. ARV (Approximate Retail Value): $238.00 (two hundred thirty-eight dollars).
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WVUE-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WVUE-TV if WVUE-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WVUE-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.
