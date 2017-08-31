AFR: Five players to watch Saints vs Ravens - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

AFR: Five players to watch Saints vs Ravens

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Fan favorite Michael Mauti needs a strong performance tonight against the Ravens. Source: Nola.com Fan favorite Michael Mauti needs a strong performance tonight against the Ravens. Source: Nola.com
Thirty-seven players will be cut from the Saints by Saturday afternoon to get to 53 players. This is the last chance for some bubble players to make an impression on Sean Payton.

Adam Bighill

The linebacker has been steady and productive. Through this preseason he has eight tackles, one sack, and an interception. Another solid performance just might get him on the 53.

Arthur Maulet

An injury stalled the cornerback's progress early in camp, but he'll get a a lot of playing time tonight with the injury to Delvin Breaux. The Bonnabel product has a real shot at making the team with a good performance.

Chris Banjo

Banjo is likely already on the 53. He's shown elite special teams skills, and is competent at safety. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have another big game to guarantee he remains.

John Fullington

The versatile offensive lineman has a shot with other backup linemen struggling. Fullington has missed time, but with a good performance, perhaps he can be the team's seventh or eighth O-lineman.

Michael Mauti

The fan favorite has familiarity going in his favor. The Saints know what he can do, especially on special teams. His roster spot is likely not a guarantee, but a solid performance can cement his place.

