AFR: Five players to watch Saints vs Ravens

Adam Bighill The linebacker has been steady and productive. Through this preseason he has eight tackles, one sack, and an interception. Another solid performance just might get him on the 53. Arthur Maulet An injury stalled the cornerback's progress early in camp, but he'll get a a lot of playing time tonight with the injury to Delvin Breaux. The Bonnabel product has a real shot at making the team with a good performance. Chris Banjo Banjo is likely already on the 53. He's shown ...more>>
The FOX 8 Big 8 rankings are the top schools in the area, all classifications. This our preseason edition, and it's littered with teams who have one goal every year, Dome or bust. 1) John Curtis The 26-time state champion Patriots are looking for their first state title since 2013. Collin Guggenheim gives Curtis a solid starter at the QB spot. We'll find out early how good Curtis is, they face Landry-Walker (Defending Class 5A champion) tonight. 2) Rummel Chandler F...more>>
Bushman gets a chance to play in front of family and friends this weekend.more>>
