Man convicted in murders of Reserve couple who disappeared in 20 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man convicted in murders of Reserve couple who disappeared in 2014

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Horatio Johnson (Source: NOPD) Horatio Johnson (Source: NOPD)
Lakieshia and Kenneth Joseph (Source: St. John Sheriff's Office) Lakieshia and Kenneth Joseph (Source: St. John Sheriff's Office)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A man was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder Thursday in the case of a Reserve couple who disappeared in 2014, according to the Orleans District Attorney's Office.

Horatio Johnson was also convicted on one count each of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice. The jury found the defendant guilty-as-charged on all counts after deliberating for less than two hours.

Lakeitha and Kenneth Joseph went missing on Feb. 18, 2014. On February 27, 2014, their vehicle was found in Atlanta, with the rear of it covered in the victims’ blood. Law enforcement officers were able to recover DNA evidence from the gearshift of the vehicle.

On March 10, 2014, Lakeitha Joseph’s body was recovered in the Intracoastal Waterway. Investigators said her feet were bound with blue rope that had a frayed end, indicating that the rope had previously been tied to something. Kenneth Joseph’s body was recovered on March 22, 2014, in the Intracoastal Waterway. His feet were bound with the same type of blue rope that was tied to a Gold’s Gym kettle bell.

An NOPD investigation revealed that the kettle bell tied to Mr. Joseph was sold exclusively at Wal-Mart. The investigation further revealed that the same blue rope and two kettle bells had been purchased at the Wal-Mart in Kenner on Feb. 19, 2014. The receipt from the transaction showed that the items had been purchased with an American Express card belonging to Brittany Martin. Surveillance video showed Martin and Horatio Johnson, Kenneth Joseph’s first cousin, making the purchase.

Further investigation revealed that the DNA found on the gearshift of the Josephs’ vehicle belonged to Frank Mike Jr. Mike made a statement to the police that he got the vehicle from Steven Bradley after Bradley told him that it had been used in a crime. Stephen Bradley made a statement to NOPD officers that he had received the vehicle from Horatio Johnson.

Johnson will be sentenced next week. State law mandates that he receive a life sentence without the possibility of probation or parole for the murder convictions. 

Frank Mike pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and received a nine-year prison sentence. Brittany Martin also pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice and is awaiting sentencing.  Stephen Bradley is awaiting trial on murder and obstruction charges.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:53:53 GMT
    Kevin MillineKevin Milline

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    more>>

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    more>>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    more>>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    more>>

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...more>>
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly