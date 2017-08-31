Hotel armed robbery suspect arrested

NOPD arrested Tykia Zeno for allegedly holding up the Empress Hotel (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

New Orleans Police say they've arrested the person responsible for holding up the Empress Hotel.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 29 around 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 hundred block of Ursulines Avenue.

Police say Tykia Zeno used a gun to rob the hotel. Two officers arrested Zeno the next day just four blocks from the hotel in the 1300 block of North Villere Street.

This is the second time the Empress Hotel has been robbed this month. On August 3, hotel workers say someone came in wearing a denim jacket over their head and demanded cash. That person got away with $700 cash.

