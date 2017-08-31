Pelicans roll out game ticket buying plan

The Pelicans expect select will have very limited inventory available. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Pelicans fans can start buying individuals tickets for all regular season home games September 7.

The Pelicans expect select games, including the Pelicans' home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, October 20 will have very limited inventory available. The organization expects another game with limited inventory available will be the October 28 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a news release issued August 31, the Pelicans notes "the general public can purchase individual game tickets in all available seating categories at Pelicans.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling (504)-525-HOOP or by visiting the Smoothie King box office at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113 or a Ticketmaster outlet."

Fans who sign up for Pelicans Insider will have access to exclusive presale tickets on September 6. You can sign up for Pelicans Insider by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.