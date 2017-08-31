Pelicans roll out game ticket buying plan - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pelicans roll out game ticket buying plan

Pelicans roll out game ticket buying plan

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
The Pelicans expect select will have very limited inventory available. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) The Pelicans expect select will have very limited inventory available. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Pelicans fans can start buying individuals tickets for all regular season home games September 7.

The Pelicans expect select games, including the Pelicans' home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, October 20 will have very limited inventory available. The organization expects another game with limited inventory available will be the October 28 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a news release issued August 31, the Pelicans notes "the general public can purchase individual game tickets in all available seating categories at Pelicans.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling (504)-525-HOOP or by visiting the Smoothie King box office at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113 or a Ticketmaster outlet." 

Fans who sign up for Pelicans Insider will have access to exclusive presale tickets on September 6. You can sign up for Pelicans Insider by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:53:53 GMT
    Kevin MillineKevin Milline

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    more>>

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    more>>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    more>>

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    more>>

  • These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    These iPhones, iPads will be obsolete when iOS 11 drops in a few weeks

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:39:25 GMT
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...more>>
    A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly