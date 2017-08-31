Sheriff: Metairie toddler dies after being left in car 'for a lo - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Sheriff: Metairie toddler dies after being left in car 'for a long period of time'

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

An 11-month-old child died Thursday after being left in a car for a "long period of time," according to Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about a child left in a car in the 5000 block of Hastings Street in Metairie. The child was taken by her parents and a neighbor to East Jefferson General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m.

The child's parents have been taken to the JPSO Investigations Bureau for questioning. No charges have been filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

The high temperature Thursday reached 89 degrees in the New Orleans area, with heat indices that stretched at least into the mid 90s.

"Even with an outside air temperature of approximately 90, the inside air temperature of the car could have been more than 155 degrees.  Objects or a person inside the car in direct sunlight would have been significantly hotter," according to Certified Consulting Meteorologist Jan Null with noheatstroke.org.

Null said so far in 2017, 36 children have died of heatstroke after being left in cars. For more statistics, click here.

