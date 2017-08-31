FOX 8 Defenders get relief for family facing power shut-off

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Louisiana’s two U.S. senators think the Congress will vote to extend the National Flood Insurance Program, at least for the short-term.more>>
Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for an offseason DUI. "Obviously it’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. This is a major hit to the Saints offense, with Snead being one of Drew Brees' best weapons. He'll miss games against the Vikings, Patriots, and Panthers. Snead will return week four in London against the Dolphins. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
A North shore family struggling to pay unusually high electric bills faced a power shut-off. Concerned that was imminent during one of the hottest months of the year, they turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for relief.more>>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.more>>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>
