Rampart St. graffiti suspects caught on surveillance video

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two male suspects after they were seen spraying graffiti on at least two properties along North Rampart Street.

The most recent incident happened on August 29. At around 1 a.m., two white males were seen on surveillance video riding on bicycles in the 200 block of North Rampart Street. The subjects then stopped at the back of a building and started spraying the door with black graffiti before fleeing westbound on Basin Street toward Canal Street.

The subjects are known to frequent the First and Eighth Districts.

If you have any information on the identification or location of the subjects, please contact any First District detective at 504-658-6010 or 504-658-6359, or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

