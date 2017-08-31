Sloppy Saints allow Ravens a 14-7 halftime lead

The defense started strong and forced a pair of Ravens punts, but they were eventually put in a hole and allowed Baltimore to take an early lead.

It started going downhill on the Saints’ second possession when Chase Daniel threw an interception to Ravens defensive tackle Carl Davis, who returned it inside the Saints 10 yard line. From there, Ryan Mallett found Chris Moore in the back of the endzone to make it 7-0 Ravens.

The next possession wasn’t much better for the black and gold. After running back Daniel Lasco picked up a big run to near midfield, a pair of sloppy throws from Daniel went incomplete and forced them to punt.

Again, the Saints defense stood tall, but they weren’t done any favors. Near the end of the first quarter, Lasco fumbled and once again allowed the Ravens to take over deep in Saints’ territory.

However, this time the black and gold defense was able to bail them out. Al-Quadin Muhammad got to Thaddeus Lewis in the backfield and forced a fumble. David Onyemata recovered to keep Baltimore from extending their lead.

But even when the Saints did enough to into Ravens territory, special teams didn’t hold up their end of the bargain. It was déjà vu as the Ravens blocked Wil Lutz’s field goal attempt to keep the score at 7-0.

That gave Baltimore some momentum, and on the ensuing drive, Lewis led them on a scoring drive that culminated with a Bobby Rainey touchdown to give the Ravens a 14-0 lead.

The Saints finally got on the board in the final minute of the first half. Chase Daniel found tight end Josh Hill down the middle of the field for a touchdown to cut the Ravens' lead in half.

