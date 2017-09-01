Final Word: C-Lo not worried about defense revealing strategy - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Final Word: C-Lo not worried about defense revealing strategy

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Saints rookie defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad continued his impressive preseason Thursday with a sixth sack in the preseason, the team's 17th in four games.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has increased pressure on the passer leading viewer Maurice in New Orleans to wonder if the defense might be showing their hand as to what they'll look like in the regular season.

Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton says it's not a concern.

"They are playing a basic defense, they're doing some of the things that they're working on but they're not showing their hand too much and this isn't game plan stuff that they're working on."

He added that the preseason scheme is "super vanilla."

With preseason in the rear view mirror, the Saints now look ahead to cutting the roster down to 53 on Saturday and then opening the season September 11th at Minnesota.

