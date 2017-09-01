Final Word: Adam Bighill 'may be making the team'

Viewers flooded the Final Word feature with questions about the ultra-competitive linebacker position, specifically underdog Adam Bighill.

The unheralded second-year player from Central Washington nearly hauled in an interception on the first play of Thursday's preseason finale but came up short. He made up for it subsequently by logging eleven tackles on the night.

Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton summed up his preseason "Bighill has played great, stepped up, been all over the field, he missed a couple opportunities, that happens but I'm really pleased with how he has been playing."

Sean Payton skirted a question about Bighill's future in a way that left Lofton with a conclusion "I think it may show he's making the team."

Bighill and his teammates will find out how the final 53 shapes up Saturday by 3 PM.

