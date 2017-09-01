Arthur Maulet 'feeling good' heading into roster cuts

Saints rookie defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad continued his impressive preseason Thursday with a sixth sack in the preseason, the team's 17th in four games.more>>
Arthur Maulet's second game under the Superdome lights proved to be fruitful as he provided his hometown crowd with a forced fumble and recovery while covering a third quarter punt.more>>
Viewers flooded the Final Word feature with questions about the ultra-competitive linebacker position, specifically underdog Adam Bighill. The unheralded second-year player from Central Washington nearly hauled in an interception on the first play of Thursday's preseason finale but camp up short. He made up for it subsequently by logging eleven tackles on the night. Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton summed up his preseason "Bighill has played great, steppe...more>>
The Saints defense held the Ravens scoreless in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory.more>>
Chase Daniel and the Saints couldn't get in sync in the first half against Baltimore.more>>
