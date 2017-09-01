Arthur Maulet 'feeling good' heading into roster cuts

Arthur Maulet's second game under the Superdome lights proved to be fruitful as he provided his hometown crowd with a forced fumble and recovery while covering a third quarter punt.

The Bonnabel High product has had his opportunities limited by injury in training camp but after Thursday's preseason finale, he told FOX 8's Sean Fazende "I'm feeling pretty good. I made some plays out there, still a lot to clean up and hopefully I make this team on special teams."

Maulet hopes to follow in the footsteps of Delvin Breaux and Keenan Lewis, cornerbacks hailing from New Orleans who get to suit up for the black and gold. He says that regardless of the outcome, the experience has been "a blessing, I wouldn't ask for anything more. The coaching staff and my teammates have been in my ear telling me that if I'm hard working and keep doing what I'm doing and I'll make a play and I did that tonight so I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've had here."

NFL rules mandate all teams must be cut down to 53 players Saturday at 3 p.m., central time.

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.