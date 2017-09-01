Your Weather Authority: Mostly dry through Sunday - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Mostly dry through Sunday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

Plan for mostly dry conditions today through Sunday with only a stray shower possible. Highs will be near normal around the 90-degree mark.

Gulf moisture will slowly increase on Labor Day allowing a few storms, but there won't rain all day.

Then, an interesting pattern will set up for the middle of next week as low pressure tries to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, an early Fall cold front will make its way into the region by Wednesday. Whether or not the Gulf low develops it will still mean a good chance for rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now, all indications are that the front will push through by Thursday morning bringing lower humidity and temperatures.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching heading into next week.

At this time, it is too early to determine if there will be any impact on the United States.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Arthur Maulet 'feeling good' heading into roster cuts

    Arthur Maulet 'feeling good' heading into roster cuts

    Source Raycom Saints BroadcastSource Raycom Saints Broadcast

    Arthur Maulet's second game under the Superdome lights proved to be fruitful as he provided his hometown crowd with a forced fumble and recovery while covering a third quarter punt.

    more>>

    Arthur Maulet's second game under the Superdome lights proved to be fruitful as he provided his hometown crowd with a forced fumble and recovery while covering a third quarter punt.

    more>>

  • Final Word: C-Lo not worried about defense revealing strategy

    Final Word: C-Lo not worried about defense revealing strategy

    Source: Mark LaGrangeSource: Mark LaGrange
    Saints rookie defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad continued his impressive preseason Thursday with a sixth sack in the preseason, the team's 17th in four games. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has increased pressure on the passer leading viewer Maurice in New Orleans to wonder if the defense might be showing their hand as to what they'll look like in the regular season. Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton says it's not a concern "They are playing a basic defense, ...more>>
    Saints rookie defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad continued his impressive preseason Thursday with a sixth sack in the preseason, the team's 17th in four games. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has increased pressure on the passer leading viewer Maurice in New Orleans to wonder if the defense might be showing their hand as to what they'll look like in the regular season. Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton says it's not a concern "They are playing a basic defense, ...more>>

  • Final Word: Adam Bighill 'may be making the team'

    Final Word: Adam Bighill 'may be making the team'

    Source: Raycom Saints BroadcastSource: Raycom Saints Broadcast

    Viewers flooded the Final Word feature with questions about the ultra-competitive linebacker position, specifically underdog Adam Bighill. The unheralded second-year player from Central Washington nearly hauled in an interception on the first play of Thursday's preseason finale but camp up short. He made up for it subsequently by logging eleven tackles on the night. Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton summed up his preseason "Bighill has played great, steppe...

    more>>

    Viewers flooded the Final Word feature with questions about the ultra-competitive linebacker position, specifically underdog Adam Bighill. The unheralded second-year player from Central Washington nearly hauled in an interception on the first play of Thursday's preseason finale but camp up short. He made up for it subsequently by logging eleven tackles on the night. Saints analyst and former linebacker Curtis Lofton summed up his preseason "Bighill has played great, steppe...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly