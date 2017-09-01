Your Weather Authority: Mostly dry through Sunday

Plan for mostly dry conditions today through Sunday with only a stray shower possible. Highs will be near normal around the 90-degree mark.

Gulf moisture will slowly increase on Labor Day allowing a few storms, but there won't rain all day.

Then, an interesting pattern will set up for the middle of next week as low pressure tries to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, an early Fall cold front will make its way into the region by Wednesday. Whether or not the Gulf low develops it will still mean a good chance for rain and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right now, all indications are that the front will push through by Thursday morning bringing lower humidity and temperatures.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching heading into next week.

At this time, it is too early to determine if there will be any impact on the United States.

