New Orleans prepares for a big weekend of festival and football

New Orleans is expecting hundreds of thousands of tourists to visit the city this weekend.

Rainbow flags usually fly high on Bourbon Street but there will be more on balconies this weekend as the 46th annual Southern Decadence festival comes to New Orleans.

The annual LGBT event is expected to bring tens of thousands of people from around the world for the nearly week-long celebration that some call Gay Mardi Gras.

Football fans got to see the Saints fall to the Baltimore Ravens 14-13 Thursday night in the Mercedes Benz Superdome and more football is on the way Saturday.

Tulane will be opening their season by hosting Grambling State while LSU will hold their season opener against BYU at the Superdome.

The game was supposed to be played in Houston, but the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey forced the officials to move the game.

City officials are excited about hosting the event but are using the opportunity to help Houston residents affected by Harvey.

“Many people don't know all of the ticket proceeds don't go to the dome,” said Steve Perry President and CEO of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau. “They go back to Texas all of the concessions all of the parking all of these flow back. We’re not doing this for us we are doing this for Texas."

The influx of visitors means a lot more foot and vehicle traffic.

The city will be closing down parts of Bourbon Street and limiting parking on other streets.

