Quick change transforms the Dome for LSU-BYU

Crews at the Mercedes Benz Superdome are working quickly to get the field prepped for another big football game just hours after the saints last preseason game.

The crews in the Dome started quickly Thursday night after the Saints left the field to get the field ready for the impromptu matchup between LSU and BYU after it was moved from Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Saturday night the Dome will host thousands of Tiger fans, but the game proceeds and concession sales all go back to Texas.

The game will be LSU’s first trip to the Dome since 2012 when they faced Alabama during the National Championship.

The Tigers last regular season game in the Dome was in 2007 against the Tulane Green Wave.

Kicks off is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

