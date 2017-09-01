Source: Stupar hopes to play in week one after injuring hamstrin - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Source: Stupar hopes to play in week one after injuring hamstring

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Saints linebacker Nate Stupar is dealing with a hamstring injury but hopes to return for the season opener against Minnesota, a league source told FOX 8 Sports. He injured his hamstring in the third preseason game against the Texans last week.

Stupar is part of a linebacker group that has shown vast improvement this preseason. He is also a core special teams player.

